Chairman NAB lauds NAB Sukkur’s performance

SUKKUR: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry while talking to media on Monday said that DG NAB offices were established in Multan and Sukkur to address the complaints of the people of upper Sindh and south Punjab regarding corruption.

Chairman NAB said that the NAB Sukkur had resolved 5,500 complaints and 12 references in 2016. He said that it’s the primary objective of NAB to reinvigorate the confidence of the people in order to eliminate corruption and to improve the efficiency of the officers. He said that administrative resources of the NAB Sukkur would be improved and restrengthened to address the complaints of the people of Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

He said that NAB respected the decisions of the judiciary. He added that NAB was an autonomous institute and was handling plea bargain. He said that NAB was now introducing the voluntarily return policy by abolishing the plea bargain. He further added that under such policy it would be feasible to stop the misuse of the national exchequer and to disqualify legislators on permanent basis after corruption charges were proven against them. He said that such person would not contest any election, even the election for a councillor.

Chairman NAB claimed that if the corruption charges were proven against any official, then he/she would never be reinstated. He said that there was the interference of the judiciary in the plea bargain policy of the NAB. He further went on to say that NAB, after finalising corruption case against anybody, had to send the accused to the judiciary in the end. He added that after changes in the voluntarily return policy the judiciary would look at the case from its initial stage.

Giving answer to another question, he said that the Sindh government was cooperating with NAB and was not interfering in the NAB, Sindh. He said that NAB through plea bargain policy had collected Rs285 billion and said that NAB was questing to save the national exchequer from plundering.

Chairman NAB also visited the NAB Sukkur Regional Bureau to review its annual performance on the basis of annual inspection conducted by Chairman’s Inspection & Monitoring Team (CI&MT) at NAB Sukkur Bureau Monday. NAB Chairman’s CI&MT was deputed to conduct annual inspection of NAB Sukkur Regional Bureau for the year 2016. The annual inspection was carried out in order to review and evaluate the performance of NAB Lahore Bureau on the basis of newly introduced Partly Quantified Grading System (PQGS).

A senior member of CI&MT, along with his team, conducted the said annual inspection for the year 2016. He gave a detailed briefing to the Chairman NAB about the annual inspection done by CI&MT and highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of NAB Lahore Regional Bureau. He informed that on the directions of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, PQGS had been devised in 2014. Under this PQGS, the performance of all NAB’s Regional Bureaus was conducted in 2014 at uniform criteria.

After 2014, on the directions of Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry annual inspection of all regional bureaus of NAB has now become a regular feature.

This year, Chairman NAB directed CI&MT to start conducting annual inspection of all regional NAB’s bureaus for their performance of 2016 with effect from the first week of January 2017. To date, they have conducted annual inspection of NAB Karachi and Sukkur Regional Bureau. At the final day of annual inspection of NAB Sukkur, which was chaired by Chairman NAB, a senior member of CI&MT gave presentation about the performance of NAB Sukkur for the year 2016 on the basis of newly introduced PQGS.

The NAB Chairman said NAB was committed to eradicate corruption across the board by adopting zero tolerance policy throughout the country.

He further said: “Corruption is the mother of all evils. Corruption undermines development and rule of law. Corruption not only causes delays in the early completion of development projects but also causes huge losses to national exchequer. Considering these facts National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was established in 1999 as Pakistan’s apex anti-corruption organisation, which is assigned with the responsibility of elimination of corruption through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement and to recover Rs285 billion looted money from the corrupt and deposit it in the national exchequer.

NAB operates under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, which is extended to all Pakistan, including FATA and Gilgit Baltistan. NAB has its headquarters at Islamabad while it has eight regional bureaus located at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Gilgit Baltistan and Rawlapindi. Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB Sukkur Regional Bureau was established in 2015.

During a short span of time, NAB Sukkur Regional Bureau has played its due role in addressing the corruption complaints of the people of Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions and contributing towards the overall performance of NAB. In 2016, NAB Sukkur received 5,651 complaints which were processed according to the law. NAB Sukkur, out of 240 complaint verifications (CVs), completed 204 complaint verifications. NAB Sukkur, out of 221 inquiries, completed 33, whereas out of 33 investigations, completed 10 investigations on merit. During 2016, NAB Sukkur had arrested 34 corrupts and filed 12 corruption references in respective accountability courts. During 2016, NAB Sukkur had recovered Rs102.58 million excluding Rs500 million defaulted amount of SEPCO from defaulters during 2016.”

In view of the assessed annual performance based on evaluation under PQGS prepared by the CI&MT, the Chairman CI&MT graded NAB Sukkur’s performance very good with 77.98 percent Operational Efficiency Index (OEI).

Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of NAB Sukkur under the supervision of DG NAB Sukkur Muhammad Altaf Bawany. He directed all officials of NAB Sukkur to work more vigilantly and diligently in order to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices from the country. He said that there was always a room for improvement; however, good work would always get appreciated.

