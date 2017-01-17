MINGORA: The Swat district and the rest of the Malakand Division on Monday received rain and snowfall that brought the mercury down.

The mountains in Kalam, Madyan, Bahrain, Miandam, Malam Jabba and other areas received intermittent snowfall and rain. The Upper and Lower Dir districts also received snowfall. The hilly and the plain areas have been in the grip of severe cold wave in the last couple of days.

Though tourists are enjoying snowfall in the mountainous areas, it has added to the woes of the local people who are mostly poor and find it hard to cope with inclement weather conditions due to poverty.

The people in the hilly and far-flung areas usually face shortage of daily use items due to the closure of roads.Children and the elderly people are suffering the most due to the rise in cold related diseases.

