LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said there is no space for terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in Pakistan and the all-out efforts will be made for development, prosperity and peace in the country of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Punjab Minister for Anti-Terrorism Col (retd) Muhammad Ayub to discuss matters relating to terrorism, extremism and sectarianism. He said the provincial government had made effective legislation to counter terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in the light of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The chief minister said a significant decline in the incidents of terrorism and sectarianism had been reported due to effective measures taken under the NAP. He said elimination of terrorism was our goal and a peaceful environment was available for the people due to the comprehensive steps taken by the government.

He said all departments had performed extremely well in the war against terrorism. He said sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism were matchless and those who laid down their lives in this war were the heroes of the nation and their sacrifices would not waste.

0



0







‘No room for terrorism, extremism in country’ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179750-No-room-for-terrorism-extremism-in-country/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘No room for terrorism, extremism in country’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179750-No-room-for-terrorism-extremism-in-country.