Shahbaz orders effective traffic management system for Lahore

Orders encroachments’ removal and comprehensive

parking system; steps to declare five thoroughfares of Lahore model roads; ensure smooth traffic flow on The Mall

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said a good traffic management system represents a civilised society; therefore, traffic system will have to be changed through effective traffic management and traffic re-engineering, and implementation of traffic rules will have to be ensured.

He said final recommendations on the traffic management would be presented after reviewing the existing traffic rules and increase in fine on traffic violations. He ordered the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to declare five thoroughfares of Lahore model roads, and ensure smooth traffic follow on The Mall as well. He said wheelie-doings would not be tolerated at any cost.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the steering committee constituted to review recommendations and suggestions to improve the traffic system of mega cities of Punjab, including Lahore. He said solving the traffic problems was the government priority and for this purpose practical steps would be taken to provide relief to the people. He said officials and wardens of the traffic police play vital role in improving the traffic system; therefore, they should work with dedication and honesty, and no negligence on their part would be tolerated.

He said the Ferozpur Road, Jail Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Main Gulberg Road and Peco Road would be declared model roads and smooth traffic flow would be ensured on these roads by implementing an effective traffic management system. He said encroachments should be removed and a comprehensive parking system should be evolved immediately and such measures should be taken that provide relief to the people during travelling.

The chief minister said the traffic flow and other related matters would be monitored with the support of information technology. He said standard of study material on traffic system in the curriculum should be improved and questions on the pattern of dengue awareness should be included in the exams. He said those who would show good performance in the traffic management would be encouraged and those who neglected their duties would be held accountable. He said providing relief to the people from the traffic problems was the responsibility of all the departments concerned and they should fulfill their duties on priority basis.

Shahbaz Sharif said suggestion regarding provision of buses to educational institutions should be finalised and the steering committee would take decisions on the matter on its own.

He said all departments should be clear on the point that public problems were my personal problems, and solving their problems and providing them comfort is my responsibility.

He said all departments should rouse from slumber and make their best to solve traffic problems. He said the steering committee should adopt innovative and novel steps for the short-term policy.

