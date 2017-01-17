KP witnessed fewer terror incidents in 2016, says official

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed the lowest number of terrorism incidents in 2016 compared to the last six years, said a senior official on Monday. Briefing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nasir Khan Durrani about the current terrorism situation all over the province, Additional Inspector General (Addl IG), Counter-Terrorism Department, Salahuddin, said that 238 incidents of terrorism took place in 2016 compared to 610 and 297 in the years 2014 and 2015, respectively. Similarly, the incidents of kidnapping for ransom and extortion also showed a remarkable decrease compared to the last three years.

About 100 cases of extortion took place in 2016 compared to 344 such incidents in the year 2014 and 178 in the year 2015, he added. Also, 22 incidents of kidnaping for ransom took place compared to 110 and 53 incidents in 2014 and 2015, respectively. During the year 2016, 238 terrorism acts claimed 181 lives.

These incidents included the attack on the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, Nadra offices and courts in Mardan and attack on the FC convoy in Peshawar, etc. Policemen showed extreme bravery by obstructing the suicide bombers and were martyred. During the briefing, positive results of the Operation Zarb-e-Azb were also discussed and it was found that the army operation in Fata have had remarkable effects on overall security situation in the province.

The IGP was also briefed on the challenges for the KP Police in the face of Zarb-e-Azb. There were two major challenges for KP Police i.e. nabbing the fleeing militants who had escaped to settled area as a result of the operation and to stop their further infiltration.

In this connection, the KP Police responded effectively and arrested 1,195 hardened militants while 121 proclaimed offenders carrying head money were also arrested. About 1,192 cases of terrorism were traced and challaned.

The additional IG CTD highlighted this aspect during the briefing and said that if the militants fleeing from Fata had not been arrested, they could have played havoc in KP. In order to stop the infiltration and deny bases to the militants in the settled areas, the police undertook an extensive campaign of search and strike operations and also against landlords, who had let out their places without informing the police. In this connection, 22,506 cases were registered.

The IGP appreciated the role of the KP Police in general and the CTD in particular for rising up to the challenge and taking effective steps for neutralising the militants in settled areas.

