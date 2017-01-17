PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico: A shooting erupted during an electronic music festival at a Mexican beach resort early on Monday, leaving at least five people dead, including one in a stampede as revelers fled in panic.

Fifteen people were injured after at least one gunman opened fire and two others -- apparently security guards -- shot back before dawn inside the Blue Parrot nightclub during the BPM festival in Playa del Carmen, said Quintana Roo state attorney general Miguel Angel Pech.

Four of the victims were men, including two from Canada, one from Italy and another from Colombia, Pech said at a news conference. Organizers said three of the victims were part of the security team.

The state government said in a statement the four men died from gunfire while a woman died in the stampede.

State public security chief Rodolfo del Angel told Milenio television the shooting may be linked to "a fight between people over a problem that took place inside" the club, but Pech said the investigation was ongoing.

