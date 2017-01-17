MELBOURNE: Andy Murray said he’ll never give up in his quest for an elusive Australian Open title after grinding out a hard-earned win over Illya Marchenko in round one on Monday.

The world number one, who has lost five Australian finals — four of them to his key rival Novak Djokovic — carved out a 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 victory in 2hr 47min on Rod Laver Arena.

It was an unforgiving workout for the British top seed, who fought back after a wobbly beginning to wear down his 93rd-ranked Ukrainian opponent in draining heat.

Murray will take on Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev in the second round.

But Murray said he was far from daunted by the challenge here, saying he has played some of his best tennis at the tournament over the years.

“I have had a lot of tough losses here, for sure. But I love it here. I love playing here,” he said.

“I played some of my best tennis on hard courts here. Played some great matches as well, but just haven’t managed to win the final. But I keep coming back to try. Yeah, I’ll keep doing that until I’m done. “I still feel like I got a few years left to try and do it. Yeah, hopefully it will be this year.”

