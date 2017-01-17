KARACHI: Unseeded Saud Khan of Punjab shocked Shiraz Raza, the Sindh Cup champion and second seed, on the opening day of the 2nd National Under-18 Snooker Championship 2017 at the PSB Complex in Islamabad on Monday.

According to the results made available by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), top seeded Naseem Akhtar, who is also the Punjab Cup champion, and third seed Shaikh Ahmed, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Cup champion, started their campaign on a winning note.

The fourth seed, from Balochistan, pulled out of the event at the eleventh hour because of an illness. He was replaced by a local cueist, Abdul Moiz Kashif.

Saud earned the distinction of registering the first half century break of the competition as he chalked up one of 55 in the second frame while smashing second seed Shiraz Raza in straight frames.

Abdullah Saeed of Sindh edged out Munsifuddin of KP after a grueling five-frame encounter.

Atif Arshad of KP did the same against Annas Larik of Islamabad.

Raees Ali Usama of Punjab impressed with his break-building ability as he compiled breaks of 52 and 60 in successive frames while taming Shaharyar Khan of Sindh 3-1.

A total of 32 talented teenaged cueists from all over the country, divided in eight groups for the preliminary rounds, have assembled in Islamabad to display their promise.

At the end of the preliminary round matches, the top two cueists from each of the eight groups will proceed to the pre-quarter-finals.

Results: Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) bt Umar Farooq (Pjb) 3-0 (56-48, 59-16, 60-55); Saud Khan (Pjb) bt Shiraz Raza (Sindh) 3-0 (54-16, 65-15, 57-13); Shaikh Ahmad (KP) bt Junaid Hassan (KP) 3-0 (52-49, 46-8, 48-26); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) bt Abdul Moiz Kashif (Isb) 3-1 (63-11, 42-49, 47-45, 73-12); Kamran Choudhry (Isb) bt Abdullah Rizwan (KP) 3-0 (67-64, 63-39, 54-5); Abdullah Saeed (Sindh) bt Munsifuddin (KP) 3-2 (41-25, 24-45, 52-53, 58-23, 66-32); Umar Azhar (Pjb) bt Mohammad Saqib Jr (Pjb) 3-0 (64-40, 45-8, 99-14); Shazaib Malik (Pjb) bt Faiz-ur-Rahman (KP) 3-0 (51-33, 48-38, 78-48); Mubashir Khan (Pjb) bt Ahmad Ali (Isb) 3-1 (54-19, 39-58, 58-10, 52-40); Atif Arshad (KP) bt Annas Larik (Isb) 3-2 (59-32, 86-60, 23-50, 27-56, 47-42); Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Mohammad Ali (Isb) 3-0 (64-23, 78-32, 57-17); Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Shaharyar Khan (Sindh) 3-1 (95-18, 69-23, 41-59, 72-16); Shaikh Mudassir (Pjb) bt Mohammad Abbas (Isb) 3-0 (76-6, 71-1, 60-10); Shawaiz Moris (KP) bt Mousa Navi (Isb) 3-2 (23-47, 49-63, 64-36, 42-27, 77-30) Rameen Ashraf (Sindh) bt Umair Khan (Bal) 3-1 (26-46, 64-36, 50-9, 51-45).

