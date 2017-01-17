LIVERPOOL: Pep Guardiola says his first season in English football will not end with Manchester City winning the Premier League title following a shambolic 4-0 defeat at Everton.

City were beaten for the fourth time in their last eight league games as former Barcelona and Bayern Munich Guardiola boss suffered the largest league defeat of his glittering managerial career.

And with his side 10 points behind leaders Chelsea following Sunday’s setback, Guardiola conceded the title is already beyond City.

“The first one, yeah,” said Guardiola when asked if top place is now out of the question.

“The first one is a 10-point gap and that is a lot of course.

“The second one is three points, so we have to see. I spoke with the players for the last three weeks to forget about the table. Focus on the next game and do our best.

“After that, at the end of the season, we’ll analyse how our level was, our performance, the coach, the players. After we are going to decide.”

Those decisions will surely include major activity in the transfer market as Guardiola looks to make his mark on an underachieving City squad.

The Spaniard traces their troubles on failing to covert chances, while conceding to the opposition’s first shot in four of their last seven games.

“Believe me, I would like to know why,” said Guardiola. “I will be concerned and worried when they arrive six or seven times and create a lot of chances.”

