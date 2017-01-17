KARACHI: Pakistan Under-16 team recorded a convincing six-wicket triumph against their Australian counterparts in the second match of their three-match T20 series and won the series 2-0 at ICC Global Cricket Academy in Dubai on Monday.

Australia, who batted first, were bowled out for 109 in 19.5 overs. Z Keighran scored 47 off 42 balls. C Smith contributed a patient 30 off 38 balls. Mohammad Taha and Nasim Shah picked three wickets each, while skipper Aarish Ali took two.

Pakistan reached the target in only 16.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Opener Zaid Khan played an unbeaten 44-run knock off 35 balls, hitting six boundaries. C Sully picked three wickets. The two sides will play their third match on January 18 at the same venue.

