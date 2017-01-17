-
Juve’s lead at the top cut after defeat at FiorentinaJanuary 17, 2017Print : Sports
MILAN: Serie A leaders Juventus suffered a 2-1 defeat at mid-table Fiorentina on Sunday as the Serie A title race came alive following a niggly, bad-tempered but pulsating match.
Juve’s fourth league reverse of the season, all away from home, meant their lead at the top was cut to one point after second-placed AS Roma beat Udinese 1-0 away despite a shocking penalty miss from their leading scorer Edin Dzeko.
Napoli beat Pescara 3-1 to stay third on 41 points with Lazio a further point back in fourth after a 2-1 win over Atalanta in which both coaches were sent to the stands.
Eighth-placed Fiorentina deservedly went ahead through Nikola Kalinic seven minutes before halftime.
Kalinic’s fellow Croat Milan Badelj doubled Fiore’s lead in the 54th with a cross that found the net as the Juve defence were distracted by Federico Chiesa’s lunge at the ball.
Gonzalo Higuain pulled one back three minutes later with a typically opportunist goal, the Argentine’s 13th in the league this season, to set up a tense final half hour.
Radja Nainggolan gave Roma a 12th minute lead at Udinese, scoring on the half-volley, before Dzeko’s penalty miss six minutes later when the Bosnia forward, who has scored 13 league goals this season, sent his effort high and wide of the goal.