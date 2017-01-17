KARACHI: The fifth round matches of the National One-day Cup for Regions scheduled on Monday were abandoned because of rain. The matches were scheduled be held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

All teams claimed one point each as a result. Karachi Whites have eight points and are at the summit of the eight-team competition. Karachi Blues and Islamabad moved to seven points each. Rawalpindi rose to five, while Lahore Blues and Peshawar advanced to four points each. The sixth round matches will be held on Wednesday (tomorrow). The four leading sides will qualify for the semi-finals.

