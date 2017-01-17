KARACHI: Defending champions Awais Zahid and Palwasha Bashir are set to defend their titles on Tuesday (today) as they qualified for the finals of their competitions of the National Badminton Championship here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Monday.

In men’s singles semi-final, Awais of WAPDA whacked Anjum Bashir of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 2-0 with the set score of 21-9, 21-13.

He will face international Hafiz Irfan Saeed in the decider as the WAPDA’s player got the better of his teammate Azeem Sarwar in the other semi-final 2-0. The set score was 21-16, 21-17. It was a tough game as both players played with great maturity.

In women’s singles semi-finals, Palwasha of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) beat Saima Waqas of WAPDA 2-0 and Mahoor Shehzad of WAPDA defeated her teammate Sehar Akram 2-0.

The finals will be held on Tuesday (today).

WAPDA have already clinched the men’s and women’s team events titles in the championship.

Men’s singles semi-finals: Hafiz Irfan (WAPDA) bt Azeem Sarwar (WAPDA) 2-0 (21-16, 21-17), Awais Zahid (WAPDA) beat Anjum Basheer (SNGPL) 2-0 (21-9, 21- 13).

Men’s singles quarter-finals: Azeem Sarwar (WAPDA) beat Murad Ali (NBP) by 2-0 (21-17, 21-17), Awais Zahid (WAPDA) beat Raja Husnain (HEC) by 2-0 (21-12, 21-8), Hafiz Arfan (WAPDA) Beat Amir Saeed (WAPDA) by 2-0 (21-17, 21-15), Anjum Basheer (SNGPL) beat Abdul Rehman (WAPDA) 21-12, 29-27.

Women’s singles semi-finals: Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Saima Waqas (WAPDA) 2-0 (21-15, 21-10), Mahoor Shahzad (WAPDA) beat Sehar Akram (WAPDA) 2-0 (21-9, 22-7).

Women’s singles quarter-finals: Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Khizra Rasheed (WAPDA) 2-0 (24-22, 21-9),

Mahoor Shahzad (WAPDA) beat Saba Rasheed (WAPDA) 2-0 (21-8, 21-4),

Saima Waqas (WAPDA) beat Ghazala Siddiqui (SNGPL) 2-1 (16-21, 21-16, 21-18), Sehar Akram (WAPDA) beat Sara Mahmood (NBP) by 2-1 (18-21, 21-17 21-16).

Men’s doubles pre-quarter-finals: Hafiz Arfan Saeed & Azeem Sarwar (WAPDA) beat Kashif Sulheri & Rizwan Azam (NBP) 2-1 (21-14, 12-21, 21-16), Awais Zahid & Atiq Ch (WAPDA) beat Hashir Bashir (WAPDA) & Murad Ali (NBP) 2-1 (24-22, 18-21, 21-14).

Women’s doubles semi-finals: Mahoor (WAPDA) & Sara (NBP) beat Saima Waqas (WAPDA) & Aisha Akram (NBP) 2-0 (21-13, 21- 14).

