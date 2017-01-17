LAHORE

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has named its stadium as “Junaid Jamshed Stadium”. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid and attended by heads of teaching and non-teaching department. It was unanimously decided in recognition of the services by former student Mechanical Engineering UET Lahore (late) Junaid Jamshed in the field of singing patriotic songs and later as religious scholar and Naat Khawan.

