Woman poisons herself, five daughters over poverty

LAHORE

A woman attempted suicide by drinking a poisonous spray and made her five daughters drink the spray in Sundar area.

Police said Tasneem Bibi was frustrated over financial crisis. Her husband was a labourer. On the day of the incident, she had exchanged harsh words and drank poisonous spray used for agricultural purpose, and made her daughters drink the spray. The condition of the victims deteriorated.

They were admitted to Jinnah Hospital where the condition of the woman mother and her two daughters was stated to be critical.

dies of burns: A 30-year-old man burnt in a fire incident in Civil Lines police area on Sunday night died in hospital on Monday.

The police said victim Muhammad Shafqat worked as a maid in a chamber on Temple Road. On Sunday night, he received burn injuries and admitted to a nearby hospital where he died. Police were investigating the matter.

ROOF COLLAPSE: A 45-year-old man died in a roof collapse in Hanjarwal. Mazhar Hussain worked at a Dera (pen) of buffalos near Thokar Niaz Beg when its roof collapsed after rain. He and two buffaloes were buried under the debris.

Nearby residents and rescue officials evacuated the victim and shifted him to a nearby hospital where he died. The buffaloes also died in the incident.

KILLED ON ROAD: A 35-year-old man died in a road accident in Sanda.

The victim identified as Manzoor was going on his bike. When he reached near Sanda, he lost control of his bike and fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he died.

RESCUE 1122: The Director Medical Services of Pak Army, Brig Muhammad Zia Ullah, visited the Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122) on Monday, where he held a meeting with Director General, Emergency Services Academy, Brig (R) Amir Hamza and exchanged ideas about training of Pre-Hospital Medical Care. The Registrar Emergency Services Academy, Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Head of Training Wings Muhammad Ahsan, Training Adjutant, Zohaib Asghar and other officers were present.

The Director Medical Services Brigadier Muhammad Zia Ullah acknowledged the services of Emergency Services Academy.

He said the ESA has been truly transformed into a national centre of excellence under the dynamic leadership of Brig (R) Amir Hamza.

He also apprised DG ESA about Army's plan to establish a pre hospital management system in all the cantonments.

He further said that the Army wants to operationalize the concept of Pre Hospital Medical Care.

Therefore, the trained paramedics are direly needed to respond such medical and surgical emergencies in shortest possible period of time”, he added.

The DG Emergency Services Academy Brig (R) Amir Hamza informed that millions of precious lives have been saved across the country by trained paramedic staff which is outcome of the quality training imparted in this institution on modern simulators. He briefed the dignitaries that a large number of rescuers from all Provinces of Pakistan are under training at ESA.

At the end of the visit, DG ESA assured DMS Brig Zia to provide all possible technical assistance in training of paramedic staff with prior approval of the government.

