LAHORE

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has asked the supervisors and heads of departments to ensure quality in synopses of PhD candidates to be presented before Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB).

Addressing the meeting of ASRB on Monday, he issued instructions saying the synopses presented before the board for approval must be free from mistakes and ambiguities.

The VC said supervisors, committees, heads of departments and deans concerned must focus on the quality of synopses. The meeting approved 19 PhD synopses, 2 evaluation reports, 7 panel of examiners, 8 extension cases and 2 miscellaneous cases.

Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhter, Prof Dr Muhammad Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori, Prof Dr Zakria Zakir, Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen, Prof Dr Tahira Basharat, Prof Dr Hassan Mobeen Alam, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Dr Shazia Naureen Qureshi and others attended the meeting.

0



0







PU VC for quality synopses was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179690-PU-VC-for-quality-synopses/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PU VC for quality synopses" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179690-PU-VC-for-quality-synopses.