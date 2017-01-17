LAHORE

National Highway Authority chairman has assured DIG Traffic Lahore of initiating the project of traffic signal installation at Shahdara Chowk and construction work of slip road and Barkat Pulli.

City Traffic Police submitted an application to National Highway Authority for installation of traffic signal at Shahdara Chowk.

Several feasibility reports were also dispatched in this regard, whereas NHA chairman was specifically requested that the installation of traffic signal, construction work on slip road and Barkat Pulli was required to control the traffic flow at Shahdara Chowk, on which the NHA chairman assured DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin of initiating the project of traffic signal installation and construction work of slip road and Barkat Pulli.

The DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin said the project will cost Rs9.4 million. During the peak hours, an additional field force of traffic wardens was used to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

