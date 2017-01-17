Nespak — a strategic asset

A shining example among public sector entities, over the years Nespak has proved itself a strategic asset to Pakistan. The whole Nespak saga is an encapsulation of hard work, commitment, dedication as well as fighting off the daunting challenges by professionals.

The company formulated its overriding objectives keeping in view the conditions in that 70’s era, whereby Pakistan desperately needed an engineering consultancy organisation for its large development projects.

Thus, the foundation of Nespak was laid in 1973 as the first public sector company of consulting engineers with the following objectives: 1) Achieving self-reliance in engineering consultancy, 2) developing Pakistan’s engineering base, minimising the role of foreign consultants, 3) creating professional employment opportunities, and operating at national and international level.

Keeping in view the basic idea of self-reliance behind the creation of Nespak, the all-out effort was made to achieve this goal.

Despite the presence of foreign consultants in the country, Nespak made its own way first by undertaking the Left Bank Irrigation Tunnel Project at Tarbela much to the envy of foreign consultants and then there was no looking back. After four decades in the engineering consultancy sector, Nespak has considerably attained its objectives due to professionalism in all spheres and team spirit.

This achievement owes to the team work and professionalism of engineers and professionals, who are working tirelessly for the progress of Nespak and have proved themselves a great asset to the company.

In all sincerity, Nespak ’s focused efforts are resulting in acquisition of more and more development projects in Pakistan and abroad.

This penetration in local and foreign markets has resulted in creation of more and more job opportunities securing future of many talented youths with technical knowledge.

Presently, Nespak is a house to over 5,000 employees who are not only earning their bread and butter but also contributing to the national development.

At the overseas front, Nespak is vigorously following the policy to win projects abroad. For this purpose, all foreign regional offices are making the all-out effort to secure more and more business and maintain the trust of existing clients.

This is the result that about 40 percent of revenue is being generated from international projects through Nespak offices located in Oman, Saudi Arabia, State of Qatar, Afghanistan and Iran.

Furthermore, Nespak is focusing on enhancing its share in the international market by targeting new territories having prospects of new development works.

Achieving a major breakthrough, Nespak has successfully registered itself in UK as Nespak UK Limited and now it has been working on various international projects in association with UK-based consultants.

Nespak has also signed MoUs with UK-based firms, including Airport Design Consult Limited, Risc Consultants Limited and Integrated Transport Planning Limited.

In Pakistan, Nespak has broken its revenue generation record during the previous fiscal year.

This has been made possible due to the management’s prudent approach, teamwork and constant liaison with the clients. This financial gain has given the company much-needed boost and renewed the confidence of the management to streamline its operations in Pakistan and abroad.

Since 40 years have passed and situation has changed, from being a small entity with solid objectives to the present day biggest Engineering Consultancy house in Pakistan, Nespak has gone through hoops and braved some testing times.

The success factors for Nespak are solid sticking to its objectives and its readiness to tackle new challenges. This is the reason Nespak is a trusted name and rendering services even in restive areas of Pakistan. Nespak is playing a crucial role and has been providing services for the major projects across the country in almost all the engineering sectors.

In Punjab, Nespak is providing services for three RLNG-based power plants of 3,600 megawatts that are being set up at Bhikki, Balloki and Haveli Bahadur Shah to cope with the electricity shortfall in the country.

Besides, Nespak is part of the Orange Line Metro Train venture that has been a revolutionary project initiated for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Recently, Nespak has successfully completed Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Project.

Nespak ’s vision for future is based on constant growth and development to meet the challenges of the rapidly changing world and its environment in line with the requirements of the times.

The combination of varied experience in consulting sector; research network; analytical expertise; and finally willingness to provide the best services put Nespak in a strong position to give commercially credible business solutions in the engineering Consultancy Sector.

(Written by Zulfikar Ali Khan, public relations officer of Nespak)

