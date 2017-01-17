Rs550b uplift plan 2016-17 approved

LAHORE

Punjab Assembly has approved total development programme of Rs550 billion for the financial year 2016-17 which was 38 percent higher than the development programme of last year.

According to a spokesperson for the Planning and Development Department Punjab, out of this development budget, Rs169 billion has been earmarked for social sectors, including Rs42.5 billion for health, Rs68 billion for education whereas Rs158 billion for infrastructure development which included roads, irrigation and public building sectors and an amount of Rs29.2 billion allocated for development of agriculture and livestock sectors.

During first half of the current financial year 2016-17, an amount of Rs282 billion has been released for the implementation of development projects across the Punjab. This included Rs44.5 billion for education, Rs29.8 billion for health, Rs24 billion for water supply and sanitation and Rs3 billion for sports and youth affairs.

During current financial year, unprecedented allocations have been made for the development of health, education, agriculture, irrigation and infrastructure development sectors.

These funds have been released against the implementation of schemes all over the Punjab without any geographical discrimination. Additionally, full funds against all ongoing development projects of ADP 2016-17 were released during first week of July, 2016 enabling the executing agencies to start development work at all the projects.

A number of projects are being implemented in these areas, including Multan Metro Bus Project being completed during current year at the cost of Rs30 billion, expansion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs9 billion, Khawaja Fareed Engineering & IT University at Rahimyar Khan at the cost of Rs3.8 billion, Cardiac Surgery Block at BV Hospital, Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs1.3 billion, upgradation of DHQ hospitals to the level of teaching hospital at Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala and DG Khan at the cost of Rs12 billion, revamping of all DHQ hospitals and 15 THQ hospitals in Punjab at the cost of Rs5 billion, Khadim-e-Punjab School Programme at the cost of Rs50 billion, Khadim-e-Punjab rural road programme at the cost of Rs150 billion, Tribal Area Development Project for DG Khan and Rajanpur area districts Rs3.381 billion, development schemes for Cholistan Development Authority Rs2.712 billion, development projects for barani areas at the cost of Rs358 million, New Khanki Barrage Rs23 billion, rehabilitation of Trimu Barrage Rs17 billion, construction of small dams Rs7 billion, Agriculture Development Package (Rs20 billion, establishment of University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences at Bahawalpur Rs3 billion, construction of Canal Expressway from Gutwala to Sahiawala, Faisalabad Rs6 billion, improvement of Jhal Khanuwana Chowk, Faisalabad Rs2.5 billion, completion of 13 sewerage/water supply schemes of Wasa, Multan Rs3.67 billion, dualisation of road from Bahawalpur to Hasilpur at the cost of Rs5 billion, construction of flyover on GT Road at Aziz Cross Road, Gujranwala at the cost of Rs6.6 billion and dualisation of Muridke-Narowal Road at a total cost of Rs4.4 billion.

housing schemes: A meeting of special cabinet committee on promotion of low-cost housing schemes with the fund generation by public-private partnership joint ventures was held on Monday in ACS Conference Room, Civil Secretariat under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Shmail Ahmad Khawaja.

The meeting discussed mode of public-private partnership transaction structure, financial viability, projects cash flow, key financial parameters options and evaluation criteria for pre-qualification. It was identified in the meeting by the CEO Urban Sector Planning & Management Services Unit Punjab Dr Nasir Javed that three land parcels in Lahore are being considered for development of public-private partnership projects.

According to the master plan of the proposal, upfront land sale will be done on equity based investment. These three land parcels include Omni Bus Service Depot, Ferozpur Road, Food Godown on Guru Mangat Road Lahore and upfront area of Building Road and Research Centre adjacent to Jinnah Hospital on Canal Road.

The recommendations of special committee constituted by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif decided to take advice from financial, legal and technical consultants apart from conducting Real Estate Market Study before sending it to the chief minister for his final approval.

The joint venture holding company, which would be engaged in this project, will incorporate a parallel construction project of low cost housing for the poor at large, the expenditure will be incurred from the profitability of the three land parcels in different areas of the city where commercial plazas and residential apartments in the shape of towers will be available to the interested well to do people on market rates. The meeting accorded conceptual approval of the master plan and suggested that Punjab Land Development Company and Housing & Urban Development Department would also be incorporated in the project which is basically meant for culmination into materialising low cost housing schemes in Lahore and its suburbs. This model would be replicated in the other big cities of the province.

