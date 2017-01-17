Lahore

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s initiative Whizkids held the first ever Makeathon for students from the ages of 10 – 18, parallel to Plan9’s Launchpad Season 9, with the aim to give the kids a taste of practicality and the makers-space community. The two-day event included diverse range of workshops and competitions in place for the participants. Dr. Umar Saif, Chairman PITB, supporting the WhizKids initiative, remarked, “Opening up the minds of young kids to endless possibilities in technology is one step closer to their future.

