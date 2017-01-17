LAHORE

The Health Department started a three-day polio drive on Monday.

As many as 4,319 polio teams are participating in the drive with a target to administer more than sixteen lakh children under the age five years.

With regard to polio teams checking, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman visited a girl school at Shadman and administrated polio drops to the school children.

He said assistant commissioner, sub-registrars and DDOs (Health) are monitoring the drive in each UC of Lahore. Mayor Mubashir Javed visited Lytton Road where he administered polio drops to a kid.

MoU: Punjab University Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Nanjing University, China to promote bilateral relations.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office in which PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen, China’s Cultural Consular and Director of China Cultural Center You Yi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla and others were present.

The meeting discussed various issues of mutual interest and stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations.

Dr Zafar Mueen said: “We must establish CPEC Centre at Punjab University and thanked Chinese government for establishing Confucius Centre at PU.

Chinese Cultural Consular You Yi said cultural and educational exchanges must continue between the two countries.

land: An orphan nine year-old girl and her mother got back their 6.5-kanal land illegally occupied by their relatives, with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

OPC Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti giving information about the case said that after the death of Greece-based Irfan Shahzad, his mother Irshad Begum and two brothers Iftikhar and Noman illegally occupied his land in Gujranwala and refused to give the land to his widow and his daughter Khush Bakht.

After a complaint from Irfan’s widow Sadia Irfan, OPC referred the case to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujranwala that after concerted efforts retrieved the property and handed over to its real owners.

