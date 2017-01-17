MANSEHRA: The three-day polio campaign couldn’t be kicked off in three union councils of the district due to inclement weather on Monday.

The children of three snowbound union councils of district would remain without polio drops during the three-day polio drive as mobile teams couldn’t reach there on first day of campaign launched. “We have dispatched polio teams to the hilly areas in the district but they couldn’t reach there because of the heavy snowfall,” Dr Shahzad Ali, the district health officer told reporters at the launching ceremony of campaign here.

He said because of snowfall the polio teams couldn’t reach in Kaghan, Hungrai and Hilkot union councils on first day of the latest drive. “Our teams have been facing difficulties in reaching snowbound union councils due to the inclement weather and as the situation is clear we would cover these leftover union councils,” he said.

Dr Mohammad Javed Tanoli, the medical superintendent of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, inaugurated polio campaign in the district by administering the polio drops to children.

Polio District Superintendent Tariq Hussain also launched the three-day drive by administering anti-polio drops to children in Oghi. He told the gathering that as many as 287,000 children up to five years and below would be administering the polio drops during the drive for which 920 teams had been constituted.

0



0







Inclement weather hampers anti-polio drive in 3 UCs of Mansehra was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179651-Inclement-weather-hampers-anti-polio-drive-in-3-UCs-of-Mansehra/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Inclement weather hampers anti-polio drive in 3 UCs of Mansehra" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179651-Inclement-weather-hampers-anti-polio-drive-in-3-UCs-of-Mansehra.