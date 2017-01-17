Ceremony arranged to mark launch of first campaign of 2017

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said on Monday that all-out efforts would be made to make the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) polio-free by March this year.

Addressing the launching ceremony of first polio eradication campaign in Fata of 2017 at the Governor’s House here, he said that they were very much close to polio eradication from Fata as only two cases were reported in the tribal areas last year.

The governor administered oral polio vaccine to children in presence of a large number of participants, said an official handout. He said the political commitment, involvement of civil society, religious scholars and media played a vital role in achieving positive results.

The governor appreciated the efforts of parents, the communities, Levies force, security forces and polio teams in Fata for extraordinary efforts and achievements in this respect.

He said: “I am confident that with the support of security agencies, polio teams could meet any challenge to reach out and vaccinate every child to eradicate polio from Fata by March 2017.”

The governor said it was an unprecedented teamwork by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), parliamentarians, Ulema and communities which brought Fata so close to polio eradication. However, he said they cannot afford to relax now and ensure that there was a dire need for the next three campaigns to eliminate the polio virus from the entire tribal belt.

The governor said that despite having a long and porous border with Afghanistan, one must commend the efforts of polio teams including administrative and health officials for almost eliminating polio virus from tribal region.

He urged the officials concerned to extend all possible help and support to polio teams to achieve the goal of polio eradication in Fata. Additional Chief Secretary/EOC Coordinator Dr Fida Mohammad Wazir, Director Health Services Fata, Dr Jawad Habib Khan, Additional Political Agent Khyber Agency Mir Raza Ozgan, partner organisations, other relevant health and administrative institutions also attended the ceremony.

