PESHAWAR: Joint Secretary of the Haj Organisers Association of Pakistan Javed Akhtar Qureshi on Monday claimed that the private haj companies had provided best services to the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and clinched second position among the Muslim countries for the excellent performance.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the Saudi Haj authorities and Pakistani Haj mission officials monitored the services provided by them during last year hajj operation and they appreciated the performance of the private haj companies.“Pakistan was the second best service provider country to their pilgrim during hajj period,” Qureshi said.

He said that private haj companies had a written agreement with the Saudi and Pakistani authorities under which the pilgrims were provided the services during had pilgrimage.

