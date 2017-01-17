Islamabad

National Book Foundation (NBF) has published a new Urdu book titled Kalaam-e-Jigar Muradabadi containing 240 pages with a tag price of Rs170. The new book compiled by renowned poet Dr. Badar Munir.

The book is a part of NBF s Rang-e-Sukhan Series and a continuity of Smart Books with an attractive title.

The members of NBF’s scheme Readers Club may get this book at 55% discount Rs77 only. The compiler is the author of many literary books on poetry and research and presently is an Urdu professor.

While compiling the poetry of Jigar Muradabadi, he has left no stone unturned to select the best portion of Jigar’s poetry.

Besides Jigar’s kalam, his life history the most significant events relating to his life and remarks by renowned literary figures about Jigar have been included in this book which has increased its worth for students and researchers.

Prof. Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid has mentioned that Jigar Muradabadi is one of the original ghazal poets and was awarded with the title king of Taghazzul by his lovers. This book Kalaam-e-Jigar Muradabadi is an asset for all and sundry alike due to its rich content layout and design.

This current publication of NBF is a useful valuable and helpful for researchers students of literature and for general book lovers. -

0



0







Kalaam-e-Jigar Muradabadi published was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179632-Kalaam-e-Jigar-Muradabadi-published/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kalaam-e-Jigar Muradabadi published" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179632-Kalaam-e-Jigar-Muradabadi-published.