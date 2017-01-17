Islamabad

Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said that enhancing the productivity, quality and innovation (PQI) was vital to improve competitiveness of industry and called upon the government to cooperate with private sector in implementation of PQI framework that would make Pakistan a globally competitive country. He said government should arrange international experts that should help the local industry in improving its competitiveness.

He was talking to a delegation of PQI Secretariat that visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Dr. Woon Kin Chung, Asian Productivity Organisation Expert and former CEO of Singapore Productivity Centre. Arsyoni Buana, Programme Officer of APO, Syed Salman Masood Manager Special Initiatives and Muhammad Zafarullah Acting Manager Training of National Productivity Organisation were also present at the occasion.

Khalid Malik said according to Global Innovation Index 2016, Pakistan was ranked 119th amongst 128 countries and this disappointing situation called for urgent formulation of policies that should encourage productivity, quality and innovation in private sector.

