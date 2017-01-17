Islamabad

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz who also holds charge of the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conveyed to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration that weekly bazaars being controlled by CDA would not be handed over to the district administration.

During a meeting with the Capital Development Authority Mazdoor Union, Sheikh Ansar told union leaders he had written a letter to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad that all the weekly bazaars would remain with the CDA.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad through a letter addressed to the CDA chairman, last month had asked the authority to hand over weekly bazaars to the ICT administration in the light of recommendations of an inquiry committee of the Interior Ministry and some related laws.

A delegation of CDA Mazdoor Union comprising chairman Raja Shakir Zaman Kiani, president Aurengzeb Khan, general secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin and others on Monday held a meeting with the top management of CDA to convey their grievances regarding issuance of notifications by the Interior Ministry regarding transfer to various directorates and employees to the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), regularisation of employees and allotment of plots.

Chaudhry Yasin reminded the CDA chairman that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also issued stay orders against transfer of employees to the MCI. He said that according to orders, the CDA employees could not be transferred to MCI without their consent.

The Mazdoor union leader also demanded necessary amendments in the Services Regulations 1992, promotion of Class 4 employees from BPS-1 to BPS-5 who have completed five years in service and regularisation of around 30 other employees whose cases were still pending.

The Capital Development Authority chairman assured the delegation of acceptance of all the legitimate demands concerning employees.

