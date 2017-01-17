Islamabad: Teachers have demanded the closure of Islamabad’s educational institutions, especially those located on the city's outskirts, for few days due to the severe cold wave, insisting the students are greatly disturbed by the cold weather especially in the absence of heaters in classrooms.

The federal capital has been in the grip of biting cold for many days with the mercury hovering around the freezing point. “First we don’t have heaters to keep the classrooms warm and even if we’ve, they’re of no use due to the excessive gas outages,” a Bhara Kahu school’s teacher told ‘The News’.

The teacher said many of his minor students had fallen ill due to the inclement weather. He said there was a need for closing schools until the cold wave subsided. A teacher of a G-9/4 school questioned the timings of the winter vacation for students.

“It is ironic that students were given winter vacation long before the winter formally set in and now when the city is in the grip of chilling cold especially in the morning hours, schools are open,” he said.

He demanded the authorities overseeing Islamabad’s public sector education system ensure closure of schools for the good health of small children enrolled there. The Capital Administration and Development Division oversees the city’s government educational institutions totaling over 400 through the Federal Directorate of Education.

