The Sindh culture department has decided to repair and preserve the Ford car left by Sir John Hubert Marshall, the man who excavated Mohenjo-daro. Several attempts were made to repair this car but in vain. The car was first placed at Lahore Fort in the 1960s. In 1974, the then prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, tried to get it repaired but that never happened. Sir John Marshall’s Ford car is an inordinate antique due to its age, rarity and unique features .It is rusting away in a garage and has turned into a relic with no one trying to safeguard it.

The Sindh culture department’s decision is praiseworthy. Although the archaeology department now rests with the provincial government, the Pakistani government should also take all arrangements to help the Sindh culture department in conserving the car.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

0



0







Repairing the car was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179608-Repairing-the-car/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Repairing the car" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179608-Repairing-the-car.