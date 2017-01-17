Polio-free Sindh

This refers to the news report, ‘Three-day anti-polio drive kicks off today’ (Jan 16). According to the report, around 8.4 million children below the age of five will be administered against polio virus. The report further claims that out of these 8.4 million children, 2.2 million children will be vaccinated in 188 union councils of Karachi while the rest of the 6.2 million will be administered in other districts of Sindh.

The step taken by the provincial government is commendable. The fight against the deadly virus should be continued unless the country is polio-free.

Bakhtiyar Ahmed

Turbat

