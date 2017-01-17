LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was urged on Monday to rush the process of poultry drugs’ enlistment and remove unjustified sanctions to avert a severe dearth of these products in the country, otherwise it would be just a matter of time before the diseased chickens come home to roost.

“Despite being one of the biggest employment providers and sources of revenue to the government, the poultry business is facing a crisis-like situation at the hands of bureaucratic hurdles,” Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) president Abdul Basit said while talking to a delegation of poultry industry here at his office.

“There must be a difference between the human and veterinary medicine but unfortunately. Unfortunately both are being treated in same way. Because of inappropriate drug rules and regulations, consignments of veterinary medicines are held at ports dealing huge losses to the importers.”

Shahid Iqbal and Dr. Ghulam Mahboob, who were leading the delegation, told the LCCI president that so far only limited number of companies has been issued Form No. 06 (Enlistment as Local Importers/Agents) while none of companies /importers have been issued Form No. 07 for enlistment of products.

“Provincial as well as local DRAP representatives are strictly regulating sales of these products. They require Form No.06 and Form No. 07 from importers and warranties from traders. Though, a limited number of Form No. 06 and Form No. 07 have been issued,” the delegation leaders added.

They disclosed the documentation for human and veterinary, poultry alternative and health products have same requirements for enlistment as per the SRO 412 (1). “Although, the nature and use of poultry products is different from the human products,” the delegates said adding such products are regulated differently in EU and US (under directive (EC) No. 1831/ 2003).

The current regulation to enlist the importers and products is creating a crisis leading to shortage of these basic products used by the poultry farmers.

Going forward, the LCCI president appealed to the government that alternative poultry medicine and other health products, which have been already been imported legally should be allowed to be sold in the market.

“The companies with Form No. 06, whose consignments are at port/in pipeline, be permitted to get them cleared,” he said stressing the criteria/requirement of documentation for the enlistment of veterinary/poultry products must be formulated according to their country of origin and international practices.

In the end, the LCCI president hoped that DRAP would act promptly and rescue the poultry industry through immediate relief measures.

