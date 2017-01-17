Sydney

London copper prices eased on Monday as some investors took profits following hefty gains last week on the back of strong economic data from the United States and China.

Customs figures on Friday showed China shipped in a record 4.95 million tonnes of copper in 2016, while U.S. data revealed broad retail sales in that country climbed in December.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.23 percent to $5,894.50 a tonne by 0700 GMT.

It rose more than 5 percent last week.

But a commodities trader in Perth cautioned against reading too much into copper´s modest contraction.

"Sentiment still favours the bulls," he said on condition of anonymity.

"All the data we are seeing is supportive.

"The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.95 percent at 47,950 yuan ($6,957) a tonne.

