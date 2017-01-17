Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded dull trading on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged, dealers said.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,375/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,832/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,510/maund and Rs6,977/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the activity remained slow in the cotton market, as yarn activity was slow too. “Millers are waiting for prices to come down after import of cotton, but ginners were not ready to sell their quality lots at lower prices,” he said.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 2,500 bales in between Rs5,900/maund to Rs6,700/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Sanghar in Sindh and from Khanewal, Alipur and Yazman Mandi, in Punjab.

