Oil prices inched up on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that OPEC and other producers will cut output as part of a deal to curb global oversupply.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.64 per barrel at 0344 GMT, up 19 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 17 cents at $52.54 a barrel.

Traders said that prices were buoyed by a weakening dollar, which makes fuel purchases cheaper for countries that use other currencies domestically, potentially spurring demand. After spending much of the second half of 2016 in an upward trend, the dollar has fallen around 2.5 percent against a basket of other leading currencies since its early-January peak.

The greenback is in particular focus for international investors this week as Donald Trump is set to take office as the next U.S. president on Friday.

