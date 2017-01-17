Bengaluru

Gold rose on Monday, buoyed by safe-haven demand due to uncertainty over U.S. policy ahead of President-elect Donald Trump´s inauguration and amid concerns over Britain´s exit from the European Union.

Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,203.10 per ounce by 0243 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $1,203.60 per ounce.

"Buying shows that people are looking ahead this week with Trump´s inauguration and discussions on Brexit.

There is a lot of uncertainty moving forward," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based gold dealer GoldSilver Central.

"On the physical side, people are expecting good demand from China ahead of the Chinese New Year," Lan said.

The Lunar New Year falls later this month "We expect gold to retest $1,205-$1207 again and breaching this might see $1,220 as the next level.

