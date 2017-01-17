Hot Now

SYDNEY: Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors spooked anew by concerns over Britain´s divorce from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump´s inauguration. Regional share markets were hesitant.

MSCI´s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 percent, Japan´s Nikkei lost 0.6 percent and Shanghai shed 1.4 percent.

Spread betters pointed to likely opening gains for UK shares, but a drop for German equities. All the early action was in currencies where the pound sank as low as $1.1983, depths not seen since the flash crash of October, having finished around $1.2175 in New York on Friday.

It was last down 1.2 percent at $1.2032.Dealers said the market was reacting in part to a report in the Sunday Times that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will use a speech on Tuesday to signal plans for a "hard Brexit", quitting the EU´s single market to regain control of Britain´s borders.

Investors have been worried such a decisive break from the single market would hurt British exports and drive foreign investment out of the country.

