RAWALPINDI: Army and law enforcement agencies carried out joint combing operations late Saturday in Shaheen Town, Warsak Road and Dalazak Pakka Ghulam areas of Peshawar.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), 58 suspects including five Afghan nationals were apprehended during the combing operation.

