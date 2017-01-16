ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday rejected the federal government’s decision to extend the duration of military courts.

Addressing a press conference here after chairing a session of the party’s central Majlis-e-Shura, Fazl said the JUI-F like in the past would strictly oppose an extension in the tenure of military courts.

He said if the government wanted consultation on the issue, then it should immediately convene an All Parties Conference (APC).

Talking about the persons who disappeared recently in the Punjab, Fazl demanded international human rights organisations, including the Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, to take notice.

Fazlur Rahman, who is also Chairman Kashmir Committee, urged the nation to observe February 5 as solidarity day with the people of Kashmir and hold protest rallies throughout the country against the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

