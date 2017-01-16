GUJRAT: Four under custody robbers were allegedly killed in firing of accomplices while being taken for spotting and recovering looted valuables on Sunday.

Police said that it was taking four under custody robbers for recovery of looted valuables when their accomplices attacked the police party in Kanjah near Kot Ghulam Muhammad area of Gujrat.

All the four robbers identified as Liaqat, Husnain, Iftikhar and another were killed. The attackers fled the scene after retaliatory firing of the police.

According to police sources, the robbers were involved in murders and robberies. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police started efforts to arrest the assailants.

0



0







Four under custody robbers killed in firing by accomplices was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179541-Four-under-custody-robbers-killed-in-firing-by-accomplices/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Four under custody robbers killed in firing by accomplices" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179541-Four-under-custody-robbers-killed-in-firing-by-accomplices.