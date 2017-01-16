MANAMA: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, held a meeting with Royal Naval Force Commander Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdullah al Khalifa.

During the meeting, Admiral Zakaullah dilated upon the matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration. He highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in the fight against terrorism.

Rear Admiral Khalifa appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and extending cooperation to the Royal Bahrain Navy in diverse fields.

