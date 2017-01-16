ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday rejected the raise in the prices of petroleum products and threatened to launch a protest against this act of the government, dubbing it anti-people that would give rise to price hike in the country.

Reacting to the raise in the prices of petrol in the country, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said it was an unjustified raise and would not only affect the people individually but also collectively as the economy of the country would be affected.

"Earlier the government proved itself as anti-farmer by withdrawing the subsidy on fertilizers and on the strong protest of the opposition, the government reviewed its decision. Now it has increased the petrol and diesel prices," he said.

The opposition leader said the opposition in both the Houses of Parliament would stage a strong protest against the increase in the petroleum products’ prices and would force the government to withdraw it.

"The people are already facing shortage of gas and electricity but instead of providing the people with the basic facilities, the government was imposing heavy taxes on basic utilities," he added.

Commenting on the raise in the petroleum products’ prices, PPP Senator Saeed Ghani said that PML-N government was thirsty of people's blood and policies of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were destroying the Pakistani economy. He said the government had usurped the powers from Ogra and was crushing the people by increasing the petroleum products’ prices.

Senator Ghani said that this increase in petroleum products’ prices would be strongly protested in parliament. He demanded the government to withdraw the decision to increase the petroleum products’ prices.

