JAMRUD: The Khassaddar Force personnel recovered 67 kilogram of drugs and arrested two alleged smugglers at the Bagyari checkpoint in Jamrud tehsil, official sources said on Sunday. Khassaddar personnel stopped a vehicle at the Bagyari checkpoint in Jamrud tehsil and recovered 67 kilogram of hashish and opium from the secret cavities of the vehicle.

The drug was being smuggled to Peshawar from Khyber Agency. Two drug smugglers Shakeel and Siraj were arrested.

