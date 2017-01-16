ISLAMABAD: The representatives of political parties including members of Khyber chairperson of newly formed platform Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and representatives of district governments have formed a Cross-Party Parliamentary Caucus on Health to resolve the health issues in the province.

This was announced in the provincial consultative meeting on “Better health facilities: constitutional right of the People” organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute and EVA-BHN with Maliha Ali Asghar Khan, MPA as its President.

Ms Khan said that the parliamentary caucus will not only be working to raise awareness on the health issues being faced by the people of KP but would also play a vibrant role in the formation and legislation on health policies. Maliha Khan said that the representatives of district governments would be duly consulted to identify the real issues of the people. She said that the platform would demand increase in provincial health budget and endeavour for enhanced participation of people in budget making.

Mehmood Jan, MPA, and head of the provincial standing committee on health said that though the provincial government was facing budgetary constraints, efforts were being made to improve the health sector in the province. He said that we cannot deny the fact that health sector in the province was facing number of serious issues. However, he said, this newly formed non-political parliamentary caucus could join hands to work for the betterment of the people of the province.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, said that improving the health of the people was one of the most important Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and thus it must be made a priority issue for the governments at federal, provincial and district levels. He said that poor health facilities, malnutrition and lack of drinking water were the contributing factors behind the low IQ level of the children of this generation.

He said that health problems should be dealt with a multi-sectoral approach whereas private sector should also be approached to play its role for improving health facilities under its corporate social responsibilities.

Dr Rehman from EVA-BHN presented a detail outlook of various health issues and indicators in KPK.

MPA Rashida Riffat and representatives of district governments from Mardan, Swabi, Noshehra and Peshawar also spoke on the occasion.

