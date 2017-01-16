LAHORE: Lahore General Hospital Administration has doubled the number of beds and staff at Medical Emergency Ward and decided to ban the entry of medical representatives in the ward.

Separate emergency rooms have been allocated for male and female patients in Emergency ward while code of ethics and SOPs have been issued to doctors working in Emergency ward in order to create good working environment and better care of the patients in the ward.

These decisions were taken during a meeting presided over by Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab held in connection with improving the affairs of Emergency ward and solve the problems of patients, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, the principal said that administrative changes had become need of the hour and LGH administration had enhanced the number of beds from Medical Emergency 20 to 42 while 40 nurses instead of 15 would remain on duty during all the three shifts in emergency ward now. He also told that in order to make doctors focus on patients, the entry of medical representatives in emergency ward had been banned.

