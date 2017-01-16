Views of Indians on Cold Start Doctrine

ISLAMABAD: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s announcement that his army would operationalize the Cold Start doctrine has started debate with some experts saying that the Indian army “simply lacks the material and organisation to implement the more aggressive versions of Cold Start”, while other experts argue that there is weight in Rawat’s remarks that it is only when “you enunciate a strategy”, can the weaknesses be overcome.

Ajai Shukla, Consulting Editor (Strategic Affairs), Business Standard, points to Rawat’s explanation. “Weaknesses have to be overcome. And these weaknesses can only be overcome if you accept the strategy (Cold Start). If you don’t accept the strategy, then you will let your weaknesses [limit you]. But when you enunciate a strategy you say: these are the weaknesses which I need to overcome to adopt success”, explained Rawat.

His defence of Cold Start was because of Indian voices which had pointed out like that of strategic analysts l Vipin Narang and Walter C Ladwig III, who claimed the “[Indian] army simply lacks the material and organisation to implement the more aggressive versions of Cold Start.”

They argued that India has too few troops and tanks, it faces critical equipment shortages, and the army and air force do not coordinate air support.

“This has put India in the worst possible strategic position: claiming a capability that it does not have, but which provides justification for Pakistan’s aggressive expansion of its conventional and nuclear forces”.

Shukla says that Rawat is the first Indian army chief to publicly acknowledged the Cold Start Doctrine and Rawat himself explains it best when he says,

“The other reason for coming out with this was, to communicate to the rank and file and field commanders the kind of preparations they have to carry out for future combat. That is the messaging that was meant to that statement that I made.”

Shukla further explains that Cold Start is a plan to attack Pakistan within 48 hours of any dire provocation traced back to Pakistan --- like a particularly damaging terrorist attack, or the assassination of a top Indian leader.

Instead of waiting for the mechanised strike corps to make their long journey to the border, the attack would be launched by 8-10 “integrated battle groups” (IBGs), cobbled together from the large number of tanks and reserve infantry in the defensive corps, already located along the border.

“Benefiting from surprise, and with Pakistan’s armoured reserves divided, Cold Start estimates that many of the IBGs would pierce through Pakistan’s forward defences. That would allow the strike corps, as it reaches the border, to stream through those breaches and penetrate towards the large towns and cities in Pakistan’s heartland. This would allow New Delhi to call off the war quickly, in a victorious position”, claims Shukla.

He adds that western policymakers have been critical of Cold Start, since it alarmed Pakistan into developing TNWs.

Rawat meanwhile in support of Cold Start said, “[W]e know that the future wars will be short and intense and, when short and intense wars are the future forms of combat, you have to be prepared to move fast. Now this is something which you can term in whatever way you want”.

