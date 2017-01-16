DIG Operations Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore DIG Operations held a meeting on Sunday to review the performance of Cantt division police of December 2016.

He suspended Defence A SHO Muhammad Raza, Defence B SHO Ziaul Haq and Baghbanpura SHO Yassar Abbas over surge in crimes. He demoted Haier SHO Muhammad Afzal over surge in crimes. He admonished Defence C SHO Ikram Khan for not taking appropriate measures against drug pushers. He directed Defence Circle ASP Anosh Masood to improve his performance. He directed South Cantt SHO Qamar Abbas and North Cantt Husnain Farooq to improve their performance. He directed Factory Area SHO Mumtaz Ali to round up criminals. He admonished Sarwar Road Circle DSP Kamran Zaman and asked him to improve his performance.

He warned Mustafabad SHO Javed Ahmad, Ghaziabad SHO Aqeeq Ahmad and Harbanspura SHO Saghir Ahmad over poor performance.

He directed Baghbanpura Circle DSP Qaisar Mushtaq to improve supervision. He admonished Manawan SHO Nasrullah and issued a show-cause notice to him. He issued show-cause notices to all the officers of Manawan police station. He issued a letter of displeasure to Manawan DSP Hassan Aziz Mian. He issued a show-cause notice to Hadyara SHO Safdar Abbas.

