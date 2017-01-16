Indian Army has no role in Kashmir: JKCHR

Islamabad: Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has rejected the claim of Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat that one must make sure the state reverses to what it was before 1989 with everybody there living in harmony, says a press releas.

JKCHR President Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has said that Indian army chief has misdirected himself in his role in Kashmir and the statement confirms that India has plans to change the demography of the state.

Dr. Nazir Gilani said that Indian army has outlived its tenure in Kashmir and has turned into an occupation force. It is only ‘for the support of the civil power in the maintenance of law and order’, during the intervening period leading to the holding of a free and fair plebiscite under the supervision of the United Nations. Indian army in the disputed part of the State is a sub-ordinate army and it is subjected to a UN approved discipline.

JKCHR president has cautioned the Indian army chief that his forces are not to defend the secularism or Indian constitution in Kashmir. This would be a self-serving desire against the majority character of the State and is a violation of the discipline imposed on the presence of Indian soldier in Kashmir.

Dr. Nazir Gilani has said that a reference to pre 1989 Kashmir has to be considered on balance. Kashmiri Pandit was encouraged to leave Kashmir to create soft Muslim targets for Indian soldiers, to kill, abuse and humiliate Muslims.

JKCHR president said that it welcomes the return of Kashmiri Pandits and their rehabilitation as citizens of the state but would equally like to see the return and rehabilitation of five generations of Kashmiri Muslims displaced and deported by the oppression of the Indian soldiers since 1947. JKCHR fully opposes the plans of the Government of India and its pressure on the state Government in occupied Kashmir to rehabilitate West Pakistan Refugees (non State Subjects) in the state.

Dr. Nazir Gilani said that rehabilitation and support of refugees is a humane issue and it needs support at all levels. However, in view of the fact that the question of Plebiscite in Kashmir involves the withdrawal of non-Kashmiri forces and inhabitants, the settlement of non-Kashmiris in 2017 does not add up to the principle of a free and fair vote under UN supervision and is a serious violation of State Subject Law which pre dates the Indian freedom in 1947.

JKCHR president has said that Indian army chief has incorrectly summed up the dangers “of proxy war, insurgency and terrorism that will keep India embroiled for years to come”. In fact if India fails to live up to her commitments made to the people of Kashmir, to United Nations, to Pakistan and the world at large, the warring elements which have been frozen into a non-action by a promise of plebiscite made in the UN resolutions, would gain legitimacy to start undoing the Indian occupation in Kashmir.

Dr. Nazir Gilani said that the people of Kashmir would have a legitimate reason under UN Resolutions to call upon the various elements frozen into a non-action, in particular the insurgents and the tribesmen to assist them in their defence against the warring soldier of India. JKCHR has decided to take up at the United Nations the issue of the threat to regional peace and threat to life, honour and property of the people of Kashmir, posed by the continued presence of Indian soldier in Kashmir.

