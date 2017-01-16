MANSEHRA: Seventeen personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) sustained critical injuries in an accident here on Sunday.

The incident, according to official sources, happened when the vehicle's brakes failed and it rammed into a tree. Locals rushed to the scene on the Mansehra-Oghi road and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra.

According to doctors, three of the injured in critical condition were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad. A spokesman for the Frontier Constabulary in Oghi told reporters that the FC men were on way to Mansehra for security duty of polio teams when they met the accident. He said that the three-day polio campaign was about to start in Mansehra from today.

0



0







17 FC personnel injured in Mansehra accident was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179502-17-FC-personnel-injured-in-Mansehra-accident/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "17 FC personnel injured in Mansehra accident" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179502-17-FC-personnel-injured-in-Mansehra-accident.