ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Senator Saeed Ghani, reacting against the government’s decision to increase the petroleum prices, has said this increase will give rise to price-hike.

Ghani, in a statement issued by media office of PPP Islamabad, said the PML-N government is thirsty of people’s blood and the policies of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are destroying the Pakistani economy.

The government has usurped powers from Ogra and is crushing people by increasing petroleum prices. The PML-N government has failed to increase exports of Pakistani goods and also fell short in reducing budget deficit. It has resulted in its resorting to increase in petroleum prices, he said. Ghani said this will be protested in parliament. He demanded the government withdraw the decision to increase the petroleum prices.

