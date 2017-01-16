Want Lowari Tunnel opened for two days a week

PESHAWAR: The representatives of various organisations of traders belonging to Chitral on Sunday blasted the apathy of the rulers and urged the government to open Lowari Tunnel for two days a week to facilitate the people.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with demands calling for the opening of the tunnel for two days in a week, the protesters held the demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters criticised both the federal and provincial governments for ignoring the people of Chitral.

"A child died due to severe cold near the tunnel but the authorities take no step to facilitate the stranded people," said a protester.

The protesters said that they were living in Peshawar and other parts of the country but their families were still in Chitral but they had been running short of essentials due to closure of the road.

Expressing concern at the death of a boy while on way from Chitral to Peshawar for medical treatment, the protesters said the government should compensate the heirs of the deceased.

They urged the federal government to fulfill its responsibility and expedite work on the tunnel to bring an end to woes of the people.

They also demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extend cooperation to the passengers stranded on either sides of Lowari Pass to avert any mishap.

The stranded people, they said, were in dire need of basic requirements and government should facilitate them.

